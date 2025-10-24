Energy Minister Simon Watts, who has been working on the Government's wood energy strategy, with East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick. She says the strategy offers economic opportunities for East Coast forest owners, processors and businesses.

Bioenergy plan can boost East Coast jobs and investment, says Kirkpatrick

Energy Minister Simon Watts, who has been working on the Government's wood energy strategy, with East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick. She says the strategy offers economic opportunities for East Coast forest owners, processors and businesses.

Opening up more opportunities in renewable energy on the East Coast will turn the region’s woody debris problem into a solution, East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick says.

Her comments follow this week’s release of the Government’s wood energy strategy and action plan, and the Government statement on biogas.

These initiatives aim to accelerate the use of bioenergy nationwide, with a strong focus on regions where forestry and land-based industries are central to the economy, Kirkpatrick says.

“For years, woody debris has been seen as a problem – clogging waterways, damaging infrastructure, and posing environmental risks.

“Now we have the opportunity to turn that problem into a solution by creating a market and destination for this material.