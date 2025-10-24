Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Bioenergy plan can boost East Coast jobs and investment, says Kirkpatrick

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Energy Minister Simon Watts, who has been working on the Government's wood energy strategy, with East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick. She says the strategy offers economic opportunities for East Coast forest owners, processors and businesses.

Energy Minister Simon Watts, who has been working on the Government's wood energy strategy, with East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick. She says the strategy offers economic opportunities for East Coast forest owners, processors and businesses.

Opening up more opportunities in renewable energy on the East Coast will turn the region’s woody debris problem into a solution, East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick says.

Her comments follow this week’s release of the Government’s wood energy strategy and action plan, and the Government statement on biogas.

These initiatives

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save