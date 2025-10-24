“It’s about transforming waste into value and building a circular economy that benefits our communities.
“These initiatives signal a strong commitment to diversifying New Zealand’s energy mix and unlocking the potential of bioenergy, particularly in regions like ours.”
The wood energy strategy outlines “a vision” to scale up the use of wood residues from forestry and manufacturing as a clean, affordable energy source for industrial heat and electricity generation.
This could replace up to 40% of fossil-fuelled heat by 2050 and significantly reduce emissions, Kirkpatrick said.
“This strategy opens the door to meaningful opportunities for East Coast forest owners, processors, and local businesses to actively participate in a growing and future-focused energy sector.
“Eastern Bay of Plenty is already benefiting from the innovation coming from this industry with a $300 million wood pellet plant announced in September, promising 50 new jobs within the Kawerau community.”
The Government has committed $3m in co-funding for wood energy aggregation facilities and $6m in repayable grants for manufacturing infrastructure, with applications opening this week through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority.
The Government statement on biogas sets out actions to support the growth of biogas as a renewable energy source, including regulatory improvements and investment pathways.
“Biogas presents another exciting opportunity for the East Coast, particularly in agricultural and waste management sectors,” Kirkpatrick said. “It’s a clean, local energy solution that can help reduce reliance on imported fuels and support our climate goals.
“These strategies are about more than just energy. They’re about creating sustainable jobs, strengthening our economy and ensuring our communities are part of New Zealand’s low-emissions future.”
Tairāwhiti is no stranger to initiatives in this space, with the Ūawa-based Slash for Cash social enterprise established in response to repeated inundations of woody debris, or slash, on Tolaga Bay beaches.
The group converts slash into organic biochar fertiliser and smokeless charcoal briquettes.