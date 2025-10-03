Detective Inspector Martin James said police were supporting Maangi’s family and updating them on the investigation.

“A forensic examination has been completed, and police have confirmed a firearm was involved in the incident,” James said.

“Twenty-five staff continue to work on the investigation, following leads and reviewing information from the public.”

He thanked members of the community who had contributed information and urged anyone who hadn’t yet reached out to do so.

“Investigators are seeking dashcam footage from anyone that may have been around the Forrester House Ormond Rd area between 3am and 4.30am on Monday.

“We also continue to urge anyone with details of what happened to contact us, anonymously, if need be.

“Maangi didn’t deserve to die this way, and I urge those who know what happened to reach out to us.”

Police can be contacted via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing Operation Bushman or file number 250929/9035.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.