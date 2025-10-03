Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Bill Pine Maangi named as victim of alleged Gisborne homicide

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

A police scene guard at the Forrester House accommodation complex on Gisborne's Ormond Rd this week, during a homicide investigation. Photo / Murray Robertson

A police scene guard at the Forrester House accommodation complex on Gisborne's Ormond Rd this week, during a homicide investigation. Photo / Murray Robertson

Police have named the victim of a suspected homicide under investigation in Gisborne.

He was Bill Pine Maangi, aged 36, of Te Hapara, Gisborne.

Police were called to an Ormond Rd address shortly after 4am on Monday and found the man injured on the front lawn.

He later died a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save