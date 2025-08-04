Kj Danielle (right) is the new programme manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters Tairāwhiti Gisborne. She is pictured here with programme coordinator Tiffany Zyp.

Mentoring programme Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Tairāwhiti Gisborne has appointed Kj Danielle as its new programme manager to help meet increasing community demand.

“Kj brings strategic insight, strong communication and a heart for community to BBBS Gisborne,” BBBS programme coordinator Tiffany Zyp said.

“Her skills in funding, planning and engagement support the kaupapa of mentoring — empowering tamariki through connection, resilience and trust."

The mentoring programme pairs caring adults with tamariki and has made 21 matches, which can be life-changing for local youth living with adversity.

It was launched in Gisborne in 2023.