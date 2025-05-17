“It’s a chance for the region to ensure they are prepared for such an emergency.”

“There is good earthquake and tsunami awareness in Tairāwhiti,” Green said.

“We have an engaged and connected community, which is highlighted by us having the highest regional sign-up for the national Shake Out campaign over the past four years. In the 2024 campaign, 27% of our community connected to that kaupapa and that’s impressive.

“But as well as understanding the critical nature of the hazard and the risk it presents, it is important readiness plans are in place.”

A hīkoi Wainui Beach School held as part of a Shake Out exercise, which involved pupils walking to higher ground in the event of an earthquake, went like clockwork.

A recent insurance company survey showed about 50% of the community considered themselves properly prepared to meet the demands of a natural disaster.

The community, along with school principals, boards and staff, are invited to join expert Kate Boersen to talk about what she calls “the aftershock aspect”.

“We often talk about the big one, thinking about one large earthquake and tsunami, but we also need to start talking about aftershocks and what those will mean for us,” Boerson said.

“When you understand what the science is telling us and know what to expect, you feel more confident in facing these big events. This helps everyone prepare for smaller events, too.”

Scientists had agreed it was not a matter of if a big earthquake hit the region, but when, the council statement said.

“A long or strong earthquake could cause intense shaking across Tairāwhiti, triggering landslides in steep areas, liquefaction in low-lying land and serious damage to roads, bridges, buildings and critical infrastructure.”

“Being prepared at home is also a big part of keeping safe,” the Natural Hazard Commission’s Hamish Armstrong said.

“It’s important to take simple steps now to prevent injuries during the shaking.”

Armstrong is urging people to make their homes as safe as possible before the shaking starts by securing large furniture and appliances, and carrying out other precautions.

Boersen encourages people to have a plan and practise possible tsunami evacuation routes by foot or bike before an earthquake strikes.

Tairāwhiti’s updated tsunami evacuation maps can be found on the council’s website.

Green said school principals had a massive undertaking when it came to moving students within a tsunami zone.

“Parents need assurance that their schools have a solid plan in place and that they trust them to get their kids to where they need to be.”

Boersen will also be presenting to school boards of trustees, principals and staff in Gisborne next week.

“It is quite a confronting hazard scenario but one you have to be eminently prepared for given we live with a fault line 100km off our coastline,” Green said.

“It is important to know the natural warning signs. If the earthquake is long or strong, get gone ... evacuate immediately inland or to higher ground.”

The principals’ presentation will be held at the TCDEM co-ordination centre at 4pm on Wednesday.

WHAT: It Starts Before the Shake – free

WHEN: 6pm, Wednesday, May 21, and Thursday, May 22

WHERE: In person – Gisborne District Council Chambers, 15 Fitzherbert St

Live online stream www.youtube.com/@GisborneDC/streams