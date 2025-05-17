Gisborne had the highest participation rate of all the regions in last year's Shake Out Civil Defence drill, and the children at Wainui Beach School knew the answers to the important readiness questions. Photo / Murray Robertson
Being prepared for the devastating effects of a significant earthquake on the Hikurangi Subduction will be highlighted at two public presentations in Gisborne next week.
“It Starts Before the Shake” is the name of the free presentations being held on Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm in the Gisborne District Council chambers.
“Tairāwhiti has become all too familiar with different types of natural hazards but there’s an even bigger risk lurking off the coast,” the council said in a statement.
“A significant earthquake on the Hikurangi Subduction Zone would result in minutes of shaking, followed by a raft of secondary hazards including tsunami, liquefaction, landslides and aftershocks.”
The presentations are a result of the Natural Hazard Commission teaming up with Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management (TCDEM) “to ensure the wider community understands the risks and the importance of having plans in place”, TCDEM group manager Ben Green said in the statement.
“It’s a chance for the region to ensure they are prepared for such an emergency.”
“There is good earthquake and tsunami awareness in Tairāwhiti,” Green said.
“We have an engaged and connected community, which is highlighted by us having the highest regional sign-up for the national Shake Out campaign over the past four years. In the 2024 campaign, 27% of our community connected to that kaupapa and that’s impressive.
“But as well as understanding the critical nature of the hazard and the risk it presents, it is important readiness plans are in place.”
A recent insurance company survey showed about 50% of the community considered themselves properly prepared to meet the demands of a natural disaster.
The community, along with school principals, boards and staff, are invited to join expert Kate Boersen to talk about what she calls “the aftershock aspect”.
“We often talk about the big one, thinking about one large earthquake and tsunami, but we also need to start talking about aftershocks and what those will mean for us,” Boerson said.
“When you understand what the science is telling us and know what to expect, you feel more confident in facing these big events. This helps everyone prepare for smaller events, too.”
Scientists had agreed it was not a matter of if a big earthquake hit the region, but when, the council statement said.
“A long or strong earthquake could cause intense shaking across Tairāwhiti, triggering landslides in steep areas, liquefaction in low-lying land and serious damage to roads, bridges, buildings and critical infrastructure.”
“Being prepared at home is also a big part of keeping safe,” the Natural Hazard Commission’s Hamish Armstrong said.
“It’s important to take simple steps now to prevent injuries during the shaking.”
Armstrong is urging people to make their homes as safe as possible before the shaking starts by securing large furniture and appliances, and carrying out other precautions.