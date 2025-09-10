Year 6 students making biscuits at SuperGrans Tairāwhiti are (from left) Scarlette Ngarimu-Brown (St Mary's Catholic School), Beauden Greaves (Makauri), Harry Newman (Motu), Monty Nikora (Central), Ted Bousfield (Ormond), Ayla Jarden (Ormond) and Franca Williams (Rere). Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

A group of 27 students spent Tuesday morning helping out at SuperGrans Tairāwhiti as part of the Aurora Education Foundation leadership programme.

The kaupapa is about stepping up and giving back, says Aurora executive director Sunny Bush.

The programme is a “gifted education programme promoting high-potential children and, as such, it comes under the umbrella of our Aurora Empathy in Action concept,” Bush said. “The focus is on service leadership within the local community.”

The group was split into two, with one lot making up bags of basic biscuit mix, stapling the recipe to the outside and putting them into food boxes.

The second group packaged up butter sachets and other food items for the boxes.