Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Aurora leaders step up to support SuperGrans Tairāwhiti in Gisborne

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Year 6 students making biscuits at SuperGrans Tairāwhiti are (from left) Scarlette Ngarimu-Brown (St Mary's Catholic School), Beauden Greaves (Makauri), Harry Newman (Motu), Monty Nikora (Central), Ted Bousfield (Ormond), Ayla Jarden (Ormond) and Franca Williams (Rere). Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Year 6 students making biscuits at SuperGrans Tairāwhiti are (from left) Scarlette Ngarimu-Brown (St Mary's Catholic School), Beauden Greaves (Makauri), Harry Newman (Motu), Monty Nikora (Central), Ted Bousfield (Ormond), Ayla Jarden (Ormond) and Franca Williams (Rere). Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

A group of 27 students spent Tuesday morning helping out at SuperGrans Tairāwhiti as part of the Aurora Education Foundation leadership programme.

The kaupapa is about stepping up and giving back, says Aurora executive director Sunny Bush.

The programme is a “gifted education programme promoting high-potential children and, as such,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save