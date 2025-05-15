Gisborne's newest mobile food vendor event, Dinner by the River, is back at Marina Park on Saturday.

Saturday, May 17

Charity Knits Sale. All items are handmade by locals with the aim of providing new low-cost hand knits for the young ones this winter. Hosted by Judy Livingston and her volunteers. 9am-1pm, St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church Hall, Cobden St.

Āta National Wananga. Part one from May 17-19 from 9am-4pm will be a noho at Pāhou Marae in Tūranganui-a-Kiwa, featuring waka haurua and traditional navigation, rongoā, mahi toi (arts), waiata and karakia. Part-two will be a journey along the Tairāwhiti coast and nito the ngahere at Ruatoria. For more details, visit: events.humanitix.com/national-wananga-2025

Dinner by the River. Featuring the best of local vendors. 4pm-7pm Marina Park, 1 Vogel St, Whataupoko.

The Groove Party. If you love dancing and listening to amazing singers, the Dome has the event for you. A mix of DJ and local singers. 7pm, The Dome Cinema and Bar. Tickets through Ticketfairy or at The Dome.