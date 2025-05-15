Art tutor and workshop facilitator Jo Cringle said she was impressed by how motivated the students were and how quickly they worked.

They ended up with extra time for drawing after completing their canvases, which was the main task of the day.

Annwyn Jia Rose (Makauri School) and Marlia Walker Ratahi (Central School) put the finishing touches on their paintings at the Aurora art workshop last week. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Children from 17 schools took part in the full-day workshop.

Cringle spoke to the students about the fundamentals of colour, including the importance of the colour wheel.

They discussed which colours complemented each other before being tasked with creating an acrylic painting that incorporated the environment.

Paringatai Liddicoat from Riverdale School works on his painting of a marae at the Aurora Acyclic Painting Workshop.

Aurora Education Foundation executive director Sunny Bush said the workshop was designed to provide “arty” students in Years 5 to 8 with an engaging, experimental and immersive experience.

“The programme aims to enhance their creative expression through the vibrant medium of acrylic paints,” she said.

The foundation and Cringle have already facilitated three other workshops on the East Coast and in Wairoa this year.

“The tyranny of geographical isolation should not hinder our bright and talented children from missing out on first-class opportunities to develop their skills to a far higher level of performance,” Bush said.

“Aurora is the catalyst to make great things happen for our most promising children.”

Arcadia Rutene, from Te Karaka Area School, captures a likeness of art tutor Jo Cringle at last week's workshop. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Sunsets and sunrises, night skies and bold colours featured prominently in the students’ work.

Some used Māori imagery. Paringatai Liddicoat, from Riverdale School, painted a marae that he had been studying at school. Another student did a special painting to give to her mum for Mother’s Day.

They were encouraged to find their own styles while developing skills in brushwork and various painting techniques.

Claire Sutherland, of Makauri School, with a painting inspired by her pony. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

Annwyn Jia Rose, from Makauri School, said she had a great day and enjoyed meeting other students from different schools who shared her passion for art.

Cringle said the children were enthusiastic and it was great that Aurora could provide opportunities that promoted creativity.

“This was our biggest Aurora art programme ever,” Bush said.

“The children produced vibrant and colourful work to an excellent standard, well beyond their wildest expectations.”