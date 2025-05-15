Trinity Alford (Wainui Beach School), Layla Jay Cousins (Te Hapara School), Asha Rogers (Waerenga-O-Kuri School), Lexi Macarthur (Waerenga-O-Kuri School)with the canvases they painted at the Colour My World Acrylic Painting Workshop at Waikanae Surf Club. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell
Tūranganui a Kiwa/Poverty Bay framed by Young Nicks Head provided an inspiring backdrop for students who attended The Aurora Education Foundation art workshop last Friday.
The Colour My World Acrylic PaintingWorkshop, held at Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, was provided through funding from the Ministry of Education.
The workshop was so popular that organisers needed a bigger venue to fit all 37 students.
The programme was aimed at gifted or talented children in the realm of art.
They discussed which colours complemented each other before being tasked with creating an acrylic painting that incorporated the environment.
Aurora Education Foundation executive director Sunny Bush said the workshop was designed to provide “arty” students in Years 5 to 8 with an engaging, experimental and immersive experience.
“The programme aims to enhance their creative expression through the vibrant medium of acrylic paints,” she said.
The foundation and Cringle have already facilitated three other workshops on the East Coast and in Wairoa this year.
“The tyranny of geographical isolation should not hinder our bright and talented children from missing out on first-class opportunities to develop their skills to a far higher level of performance,” Bush said.
“Aurora is the catalyst to make great things happen for our most promising children.”
Sunsets and sunrises, night skies and bold colours featured prominently in the students’ work.
Some used Māori imagery. Paringatai Liddicoat, from Riverdale School, painted a marae that he had been studying at school. Another student did a special painting to give to her mum for Mother’s Day.
They were encouraged to find their own styles while developing skills in brushwork and various painting techniques.
Annwyn Jia Rose, from Makauri School, said she had a great day and enjoyed meeting other students from different schools who shared her passion for art.