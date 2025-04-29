The trust that looks after the historic MV Takitimu has received $21,356 in Trust Tairāwhiti funding for hull refurbishment.

The MV Takitimu Charitable Trust will receive the largest distribution from Trust Tairāwhiti’s April funding round - a grant of $21,356 to refurbish the hull of the century-old pilot launch and tug MV Takitimu.

The vessel is regarded as a taonga representing a significant part of the region’s history.

Operated by skilled volunteers, it now serves as a passenger vessel for community sails, charter trips, private events, tourism, conservation projects and search and rescue services when required.

To ensure it stays afloat, the refurbishment will involve lifting the boat out of the water, sandblasting it, repainting it and reapplying anti-foul to protect the hull.

Other community fund recipients include: