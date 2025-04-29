Advertisement
MV Takitimu Trust gets $21k grant for historic vessel refurbishment

The trust that looks after the historic MV Takitimu has received $21,356 in Trust Tairāwhiti funding for hull refurbishment.

The MV Takitimu Charitable Trust will receive the largest distribution from Trust Tairāwhiti’s April funding round - a grant of $21,356 to refurbish the hull of the century-old pilot launch and tug MV Takitimu.

The vessel is regarded as a taonga representing a significant part of the region’s history.

Operated by skilled volunteers, it now serves as a passenger vessel for community sails, charter trips, private events, tourism, conservation projects and search and rescue services when required.

To ensure it stays afloat, the refurbishment will involve lifting the boat out of the water, sandblasting it, repainting it and reapplying anti-foul to protect the hull.

Other community fund recipients include:

  • Stroke Aotearoa New Zealand: $15,000 to resource the Community Stroke Navigator in Tairāwhiti to support stroke survivors, whānau and the wider community about stroke prevention and awareness.
  • Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust: $3000 towards Rurukutia te Mauri o te Iwi Wānanga a Iwi – this year’s wānanga-a-iwi theme, which reinforces Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust’s Tirohanga whānui 100-year strategy for a thriving future.
  • Junior Community Sports Foundation: $12,808 to support the Tairāwhiti 2025 Junior Community Rugby Festival. This event, for players aged 5 to 11, fosters enjoyment, participation and community spirit through modified, inclusive games, with teams from local and neighbouring regions participating.
