Williams said she wanted to honour the quiet strength and loyalty of the dogs.

“They’re not just working animals. They’re part of the team, and part of the land.”

Living on a back-country road, she said she often came across farmers and stock on her drive home.

“I saw this team of dogs waiting patiently as their boss was doing a job. I grabbed my camera to get the shot, and I was sure that I would disturb this wonderful line-up.

“But they took no notice of me as they only had eyes for their master. I managed to get several shots and I just loved this one as they were all so focused on the boss.

“I also loved how the image looked in black and white.”

In addition to her win, several of Williams’ other entries in the category received honourable mentions.

This is her second major international accolade.

In 2024, she won the Documentary category in the International Pet Photography Awards, which celebrate images of dogs, cats, horses and other companion animals.

“Rebecca’s work is deeply rooted in rural New Zealand life, often focusing on the bond between farmers and their dogs,” an awards spokesman said.

“Her photography has resonated with audiences both locally and abroad, offering an intimate glimpse into the everyday beauty of farm life.”

Every year, Williams brings out a calendar featuring teams of working dogs called The Shepherd’s Team, so is always on the lookout for handsome working teams to photograph.

Her latest winning image features on the Dog Photography Awards website and social media channels, alongside other category winners from around the world.

“This second world award means so much,” she said. “The images I take are mostly documentary. I love it when there is action, something happening or a story unfolding.

“To have an image win this category is a true honour because I admire all the images in the Dog Photography Awards that have achieved prizes and honourable mentions.

“The standard is so high. I am so grateful to the judges and so pleased my image gained their attention.”

The Dog Photographer Awards featured six categories “meticulously crafted to highlight the beauty, emotion and artistic expression found in capturing moments with dogs”.

The Documentary category “invites photographers to capture the untold stories, emotions and raw authenticity of dogs.

“Documentary images focus on capturing authentic and unscripted moments that tell a story or provide insight into the lives of dogs.”