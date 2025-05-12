The several hundred R2 bulls on offer in the Angus bull sales this season will be on show next Saturday and Sunday. These guys were in last year's Bull Walk at Turihaua. Photo / Liam Clayton

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The several hundred R2 bulls on offer in the Angus bull sales this season will be on show next Saturday and Sunday. These guys were in last year's Bull Walk at Turihaua. Photo / Liam Clayton

East Coast Angus stud farms will run their annual Bull Walk this weekend to show off the rising two-year-old black cattle line-up at the participating studs.

The walk starts on Saturday at 9am at Turiroa Angus near Wairoa.

It then moves to Ratanui at Tuai, Cricklewood at Nūhaka, Kenhardt at Nūhaka and the final venue for the day will be Turihaua Angus.

On Sunday, attention switches to Kaharau Angus in Goodwin Rd off Riverside Rd in Gisborne, Orere at Pehiri, Tangihau at Rere and Tawa Hills at Motu.

Whangara Angus held its open day to showcase its programme’s progress on May 1.