Annual Bull Walk features rising Angus cattle across East Coast

Gisborne Herald
The several hundred R2 bulls on offer in the Angus bull sales this season will be on show next Saturday and Sunday. These guys were in last year's Bull Walk at Turihaua. Photo / Liam Clayton

East Coast Angus stud farms will run their annual Bull Walk this weekend to show off the rising two-year-old black cattle line-up at the participating studs.

The walk starts on Saturday at 9am at Turiroa Angus near Wairoa.

It then moves to Ratanui at Tuai, Cricklewood at Nūhaka, Kenhardt at Nūhaka and the final venue for the day will be Turihaua Angus.

On Sunday, attention switches to Kaharau Angus in Goodwin Rd off Riverside Rd in Gisborne, Orere at Pehiri, Tangihau at Rere and Tawa Hills at Motu.

Whangara Angus held its open day to showcase its programme’s progress on May 1.

Whangara Angus have already shown off their crop this year in an open day at the start of the month.
Ratanui Angus kicks off the sales season on Sunday, June 22, with the R2 bulls from all the other Angus studs sold over Bull Week from June 23.

