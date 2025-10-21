Allied Health medical professionals at Gisborne Hospital enjoy a free barbecue lunch courtesy of the Rapid Relief Team to celebrate International World Allied Health Day.

The “unsung” medical professionals of Gisborne Hospital have been saluted with a midday barbecue lunch.

The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) marked International World Allied Health Day on Friday with a free lunch at which 500 RRT burgers and 400 sausages in bread were served.

Allied Health represents a wide range of health professions such as physiotherapy, pharmacy, occupational therapy, dietetics, speech language therapy, medical imaging and social work.

“The list goes on and on,” Hauora Tairāwhiti director of Allied Health and technical Carl McDonald said. “Allied staff are inclusive of the wider health team.”

McDonald said there were 40-plus Allied Health scientific and technical professions around the country.