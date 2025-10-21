“If the person is not a doctor, not a nurse and is a health worker, they’re very likely to be an Allied Health scientific and technical professional.”
“RRT were kind enough to support our Allied staff.”
Gisborne RRT leader Clarke Judd said International World Allied Health Day was an opportune time to thank Allied Health staff for their dedication, innovation and compassion.
“Your hard work ensures our health providers deliver comprehensive care for all patients across the country,” Judd said.
“We appreciate all our health workers. A lot of these professionals are involved in the background of our healthcare system and we think it’s important that they are shown some support and recognition.
“We believe in showing care and compassion to those in need and our healthcare professions do this on a daily basis.
“It’s a privilege to be able to put this meal on for them.”