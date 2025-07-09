About 180 people attended the event at Papakura Rugby Football Club, including about 20 people from Gisborne, Ngatapa co-organiser Kay Twigley said.

The idea for the event came from a member of the Pakūranga club, who had previously arranged a similar event in honour of Colin Meads and wanted to do likewise for Kirkpatrick.

The event was called “Luncheon Tribute to Kirky – Celebrating the Life and Times of an iconic All Black”.

Twigley said the various speakers spoke highly of Kirkpatrick’s generosity and the time he spent supporting teams at various levels of the game in New Zealand.

Kirkpatrick’s niece, East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick, attended the event and said she enjoyed the “many great yarns as speakers paid tribute to Ian’s rugby career”.

“It was such a privilege to be at this event with legends of the game.

“The partnership between Papakura and Ngatapa rugby clubs is an example of how we can all work together to make sure grassroots is at the centre of sport,” she said.

“Without hundreds of young players running around in the regions we can’t fill a pipeline of talent for the future.”