Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

All Blacks great Ian Kirkpatrick honoured with Auckland luncheon tribute

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Ian Kirkpatrick (left) and fellow All Blacks stars of the 1970s, Sir Bryan Williams and Grant Batty are pictured with Kirkpatrick's niece, East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick, at a fundraising luncheon held in Auckland in honour of the Poverty Bay flanker. Photo / Dana Kirkpatrick

Ian Kirkpatrick (left) and fellow All Blacks stars of the 1970s, Sir Bryan Williams and Grant Batty are pictured with Kirkpatrick's niece, East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick, at a fundraising luncheon held in Auckland in honour of the Poverty Bay flanker. Photo / Dana Kirkpatrick

Poverty Bay All Blacks great Ian Kirkpatrick has been honoured at a fundraising event in Auckland.

Kirkpatrick was accompanied by two of his storied All Blacks teammates from the 1970s – outstanding wingers of that era, Bryan (Beegee) Williams and Grant Batty – at the fundraiser for the Papakura (Auckland)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald