He estimated he had been on 60 or 70 national and international flights and had never previously experienced a cancelled flight.
“It’s bad timing. I wish it had happened on one of those other flights,” he said. “But hiccups happen when one is travelling, I know that.”
He watched the match on television and later regretfully read that the Eden Park atmosphere matched that of the 2011 Rugby World Cup final.
The man received another Air New Zealand text on Sunday, which stated his return Sunday flight 5171 had also been cancelled for the same engineering reason.
All flights in and out of Gisborne were operating on Monday.
The passenger will receive a full refund from Air New Zealand.
“I was expecting a flight credit as was normal practice during Covid-19,” he said.
Air New Zealand chief operating officer Alex Marren said the aircraft’s pilot reported an “engineering discrepancy” upon take-off when leaving Auckland, earlier on Saturday.
“While this did not impact the safety of the flight, standard operating procedure requires an engineering check to resolve the issue on the ground.
“The decision was made to return the aircraft to Auckland where parts and engineers were readily available and where a test ground run could be undertaken.
“This resulted in the cancellation of the NZ5164 service from Gisborne to Auckland.
“Customers were rebooked to a service departing either that day or the next, and we apologise for the impact this had on their travel.”
On July 31, all Gisborne flights were cancelled after two de Havilland Q300s required repairs.
At the time Mayor Rehette Stoltz said Air New Zealand was a lifeline to Gisborne as an isolated region.