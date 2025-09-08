An Air New Zealand de Havilland Q300s at Gisborne Airport. A flight to Auckland on Saturday was cancelled after the aircraft's pilot reported an "engineering discrepancy”. The cancellation meant some rugby fans missed the All Blacks-Springboks test at Eden Park.

Eden Park was not quite packed to capacity for Saturday night’s blockbuster All Blacks-Springbok test after Air New Zealand Flight 5164 failed to leave Gisborne that morning.

Passengers were notified over Gisborne Airport’s intercom system about 25 minutes before the scheduled 10.10am departure, and soon after by text and email, that “your flight requires engineering attention”.

Air New Zealand offered passengers a new flight to Auckland – on Sunday afternoon, which was no help to rugby fans.

One impacted passenger, who declined to be named, told the Gisborne Herald he had only just arrived at the airport and assumed the intercom message was going to announce that boarding was now open.

“I would have thought they would have known earlier if they had a aircraft capable of flying or not.”