Arish Naresh, president of Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council, said the Air India disaster was deeply saddening.

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council is “deeply saddened” and says members of Gisborne’s Indian community will be affected by the Air India plane crash that killed 265 people in Gujarat.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic event,” Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council (TMC) president Arish Naresh told the Gisborne Herald on Friday.

Air India Flight AI171 was leaving Ahmedabad Airport in western India for London carrying 242 passengers when it crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday.

Air India said only one person on the plane survived and at least another 24 died on the ground when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit buildings.

Naresh said Gisborne’s Indian community would be hit hard by the crash.