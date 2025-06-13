Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Air India fatal crash in Gujarat impacts Tairāwhiti’s Indian community

By
Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Arish Naresh, president of Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council, said the Air India disaster was deeply saddening.

Arish Naresh, president of Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council, said the Air India disaster was deeply saddening.

Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council is “deeply saddened” and says members of Gisborne’s Indian community will be affected by the Air India plane crash that killed 265 people in Gujarat.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic event,” Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council (TMC) president Arish Naresh told the Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald