“The accident occurred in Gujarat, a region with which we have strong cultural and community ties.
“Gisborne is home to a vibrant Gujarati community who have called Tairāwhiti home for a long time and are part of running successful businesses amongst other things, and many in our local migrant communities will be feeling the impact of this tragedy.”
“We also understand that the passengers included individuals from various nationalities, so these types of events can be distressing for many, especially those who know someone impacted directly or through their networks.”
Naresh said anyone affected by the crash should consider seeking support.
“In times like these it’s important to come together and offer support. We encourage anyone affected to seek comfort within their community, and if needed, to access mental health services available to help cope with grief and distress.
“Our thoughts are with all those affected and we hope that they can find strength during this difficult time.”