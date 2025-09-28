“There’s some pretty cool technology coming away now with artificial intelligence.
“We’re using cameras in our region to identify pests ... we train the cameras and they can actually identify whether it’s a stoat or a possum.
“And then they can send you a photo, or an alert to your phone, straight away, from a remote location and let you know if there might be a stoat somewhere where you don’t want it, like in the middle of your kiwi project.”
He pointed to the idea of robotic dogs deploying from solar-powered kennels.
The “kennels” are actually docking stations where the robotic dog would go back to and recharge.
“That’s kind of The Jetsons idea of doing pest control," Sawyer said.
He said Whinray Eco Trust had been granted $1000 from New Zealand energy company Pulse Energy.
“They’ve been supporting us to undertake pest control but also think about novel ideas and how we go forward in the future.”
Sawyer also a mentioned the US company Boston Dynamics that made market-ready robots already.
“So, in future we could actually adapt their technology here in New Zealand to do some of this stuff,” he said.