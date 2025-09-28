Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

AI cameras, robotic dogs proposed for future pest control in Tairāwhiti

Multimedia Journalist·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Guido Haag, of Ecoworks NZ, explains how AI and the AT220 automated trap work. Photo / Predator Free Trust, Wellington

Guido Haag, of Ecoworks NZ, explains how AI and the AT220 automated trap work. Photo / Predator Free Trust, Wellington

Almost like a scene out of The Jetsons, Tairāwhiti could be home to robot pest-control dogs in the future.

While still in its idea stage, the plan is to have the dogs patrolling private properties in the district where pest control is currently under way.

Steve Sawyer, of conservation management

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save