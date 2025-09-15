Advertisement
800 ducks race on Gisborne’s Taruheru River for Life Education Trust

About 800 plastic yellow ducks are released from the Peel St Bridge on Saturday afternoon as a part of the Life Education Trust Gisborne, East Coast and Wairoa fundraiser, which made about $20,000 for the organisation.

A fine but windy Saturday allowed 800 yellow ducks in the Life Education Trust Five Buck A Duck fundraiser to race down Taruheru River in record time.

The biennial duck race/fundraiser is expected to raise about $20,000 for Life Education Trust Gisborne, East Coast and Wairoa.

