The successful fundraiser culminated in prizes being given out to the winning yellow duck ticket-holders. These included soccer balls, a skateboard, scooter, Lego, air fryer, slow cooker and a trip on steam locomotive Wa165.

Fun activities on the day included the Gisborne-Wainui Lions train, face-painting, a bouncy castle and music from the Orphans Band - all based at Marina Park.

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick congratulated winners while Life Education Trust mascot Harold the Giraffe greeted children and handed out spot prizes.

Life Education Trust's giraffe mascot Harold is always popular and proved so again at the trust's Five Buck A Duck fundraiser held on Saturday.

Life Education Trust Gisborne, East Coast and Wairoa chairwoman Pat Seymour thanked businesses that sponsored a corporate duck and the public who bought yellow duck tickets and attended the event.

“This event draws on the skills of the Gisborne Yacht Club, who manage the event on the water and have three young people in kayaks to collect wayward ducks ... and there were some on Saturday,” Seymour said.

“The Rotary Club of Gisborne own the ducks and we pay Rotary a donation for the use of the little ducks and the original purchase of the decoy corporate ducks.”

Seymour said Life Education Trust expected to make more than $20,000 once all expenses were paid.

“We need to raise $120,000 for every year of the delivery of Life Education Trust health and wellbeing curriculum in primary and intermediate schools and kura for the tamariki of the region - Potaka to Wairoa, Matawai and Motu to the city.”