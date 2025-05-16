East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick say social services spending in Tairāwhiti will deliver better results because of the Social Investment Fund.

16 May, 2025 01:32 AM

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick say social services spending in Tairāwhiti will deliver better results because of the Social Investment Fund.

The Government’s $190 million Social Investment Fund aims to improve social services in Tairāwhiti.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the fund targets entrenched issues by investing in measurable improvements.

Initial funding supports programmes by Emerge Aotearoa, Autism NZ and Te Tihi o Ruahine.

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick says the Government’s newly announced $190 million Social Investment Fund will help get better results from social services in Tairāwhiti.

“In Tairāwhiti alone, the Government spends around $1.5 billion a year on social sector contracts to deliver better social outcomes for people who need support,” Kirkpatrick told the Gisborne Herald.

“That is an enormous amount of money.

“The social investment approach brings a better focus on data and evidence to drive results from these investments to make sure the big issues in our community are getting the emphasis required,” Kirkpatrick said.