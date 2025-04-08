Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

$15k grant goes to new synthetic playing court for Whangara School

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Whangara Primary School will get a multi-purpose synthetic playing surface complete with basketball hoops. The school thanked NZCT for the $15,000 grant that will make it happen.

Students at an East Coast school will soon enjoy a big upgrade to their recreational facilities thanks to a community grant.

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) granted Whangara Primary School $15,000 towards the installation of a multi-purpose synthetic turf complete with basketball hoops to provide students with year-round recreational facilities.

Office administrator Anthea Lincoln said they can greatly enhance their students’ educational and recreational experiences thanks to NZCT’s generous support.

“We recognise the importance of physical activity for their health and wellbeing, and we’re committed to providing year-round access to outdoor activities,” Lincoln said.

Year 3 student Natasha Houia said whenever it rained, their concrete would flood and turn into one big puddle.

“It’ll be really cool to play when it’s raining,” Houia said.

The upgrade will also benefit the wider community in their rural and relatively isolated location, especially during the wetter months.

“We’re undergoing remedial work to resurface our only small field for drainage, so we’ve had no access to it,” Lincoln said.

“This area is the only space our tamariki have been able to play on recently. The new turf will be a game-changer for them.”

NZCT’s GM of grants, marketing and communications, Ben Hodges, said the trust knows how important physical activity is for students’ wellbeing.

“We’re excited to help create a space that supports both their minds and bodies year-round.”

