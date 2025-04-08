Whangara Primary School will get a multi-purpose synthetic playing surface complete with basketball hoops. The school thanked NZCT for the $15,000 grant that will make it happen.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Whangara Primary School will get a multi-purpose synthetic playing surface complete with basketball hoops. The school thanked NZCT for the $15,000 grant that will make it happen.

Students at an East Coast school will soon enjoy a big upgrade to their recreational facilities thanks to a community grant.

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) granted Whangara Primary School $15,000 towards the installation of a multi-purpose synthetic turf complete with basketball hoops to provide students with year-round recreational facilities.

Office administrator Anthea Lincoln said they can greatly enhance their students’ educational and recreational experiences thanks to NZCT’s generous support.

“We recognise the importance of physical activity for their health and wellbeing, and we’re committed to providing year-round access to outdoor activities,” Lincoln said.

Year 3 student Natasha Houia said whenever it rained, their concrete would flood and turn into one big puddle.