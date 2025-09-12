Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Letters to the Editor
Home / Gisborne Herald / Letters to the Editor

Your voice - Gisborne Herald letter-writing initiative

Letters
Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

The Gisborne Herald is pushing to see more letters submitted by readers. Photo / 123rf

The Gisborne Herald is pushing to see more letters submitted by readers. Photo / 123rf

Kia ora koutou, hello all.

My name is James Pocock, and I am the The Gisborne Herald editor.

I want to share with you an initiative, starting today, that I hope will amplify the voice of our readers.

I started in the editor’s role earlier this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save