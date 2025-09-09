Advertisement
Turihaua Angus Spring Sale later this month

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

There will be 28 yearling bulls and 10 two-year-olds at Turihaua Angus’ 16th Spring Sale later this month. Photo / Turihaua Angus

Turihaua Angus says it has an impressive line-up of yearling bulls and two-year-olds for buyers at its 16th Spring Sale later this month.

There will be 28 yearling bulls and 10 two-year-olds at the event next Tuesday, September 16, in the Makorori-based Angus cattle stud’s on-farm rostrum.

