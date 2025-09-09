“We’re proud of the balance we’ve achieved between data, phenotype, and structure,” Paul Williams, owner of Turihaua Angus, said.
“With a mob average EBV of +4.2 for Calving Ease Direct and +2.8 for Birth Weight, these bulls sit comfortably in the top 25% of the Angus breed for these vital calving traits. That gives us real confidence they’ll leave live calves on the ground.”
The Turihaua Angus statement said fertility remained at the heart of its breeding programme.
“This year’s line-up sits in the top 15% of the breed for fertility, with an average Days to Calving figure of -5.6,” the statement said.
“Heifer mating is the cornerstone of that success, and the team takes pride in leading the industry not only in fertility and calving ease, but also in producing genetics that grow on with good bone, balanced structure, and meat in all the right places.”
This year’s catalogue includes 12 sons from rising two-year-old heifers.
“Progeny from sires Maestro and Sherpa have performed exceptionally well, producing moderate-framed, sound, easy-fleshing cattle with excellent temperaments and strong fertility. Buyers will also find sons of the record-breaking Turihaua Napalm and Turihaua Lockdown in the mix.”
As in previous years, BIDR will support the sale with its online bidding platform, running alongside the live auction.
All bulls in the catalogue have passed Mating Ability and Semen Tests conducted by Veteast, have been independently AA inspected, genomically tested, and confirmed BVD negative.