There will be 28 yearling bulls and 10 two-year-olds at Turihaua Angus’ 16th Spring Sale later this month. Photo / Turihaua Angus

Turihaua Angus says it has an impressive line-up of yearling bulls and two-year-olds for buyers at its 16th Spring Sale later this month.

There will be 28 yearling bulls and 10 two-year-olds at the event next Tuesday, September 16, in the Makorori-based Angus cattle stud’s on-farm rostrum.

The Turihaua Angus team said in a statement they were thrilled with the results of their Annual Sale in June.

Above all, they said they were grateful for the continued loyalty of their clients, which they believed was a testament to the longevity and fertility of their bulls.

Every yearling selected for this sale had been chosen specifically as a heifer mating specialist.