Letters: Rates affordability

Those positions now need to be wound down over the next two years as the cyclone recovery projects wind down. Council will need to restructure.
On rates affordability at the Chamber of Commerce candidates meeting, Mayor Stoltz presented well, emphasising the need for cost efficiency in council operations and to focus on core infrastructure.
Councillor [Colin] Alder went a step further, calling for a rates cap to address the big increase in staff numbers and “wastage” in roading projects.
Councillor [Teddy] Thompson got the loudest applause when he pointed out he had voted against the proposed additional debt in council’s 2025/26 Annual Plan.
Aspiring councillor [Jeremy] Muir also demonstrates a good understanding of how staff and costs have risen at council and the need to address this as cyclone recovery projects wind down.
I have confidence in the group of Alder, Thompson, [candidate Rob] Telfer and Muir to bring a clear voice for rates affordability and cost reduction to the council’s discussion.
I was particularly underwhelmed by councillor [Larry] Foster and [Andy] Cranston’s seeming lack of commitment to cost efficiency. Neither specifically addressed the need to get costs down at the council during the meeting. I’d suggest that unless they step up, stronger voices for cost efficiency will come from others.
John Kape
Gisborne
