Letters: Rates affordability

Rates affordability will be a key issue for many deciding who to vote for council. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Rates affordability will be a key issue for many deciding who to vote for council.

Mayor [Rehette] Stoltz and current councillors have at this stage agreed to increase rates again next year (2026/27) by a further 8.5% and up to 11%.

In my opinion, it is excessive and not needed.

We are on track for average rates of more than $5000 per year in the city unless we get a council committed to reducing its own costs. In my view, we need a change at the council table to get this.

A standout item driving higher rates has been the increase in the council’s salary bill, up 60% over the past five years. This has included an eye-popping 30% increase in staff numbers in three years.