Letters: Local theatre performance needs local support

The set, the largest ever to go into Gisborne’s War Memorial Theatre, will arrive in another two 40-foot containers and take a team of 15-20 two long days to assemble under stage manager Tim McAneney’s team, with assistance even coming from out of town to help.
This monumental production comes with monumental costs. Musical Theatre Gisborne is very grateful to early sponsors and funders who have come on board, but to ensure that shows of this magnitude can continue to be staged in Gisborne, the public needs to support the show by purchasing tickets. Discounted earlybird tickets are available until 5pm Friday September 19.
I may be slightly biased, but this will be one of the greatest shows to ever be staged in Gisborne. Certainly, what I have already seen in rehearsals is right up there with anything you would travel out of town to see. Please support local theatre and the many people involved in bringing Les Misérables to life by purchasing tickets to the show.
Les Misérables is being staged at Gisborne’s War Memorial Theatre from November 7-15. Tickets are available from the Gisborne isite or online through ticketek.co.nz.
Scott McSloy (Production Manager – Les Misérables)
Gisborne