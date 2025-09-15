Letters: Local theatre performance needs local support

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Gisborne's War Memorial Theatre will host Musical Theatre Gisborne’s staging of Les Misérables in November. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Staging any musical is a big undertaking and Musical Theatre Gisborne’s staging of Les Misérables this November is a monumental task.

There is a cast of 48 who have already been fully involved in three rehearsals a week for the past couple of months under the vocal direction of Elizabeth Raines and the stage direction of Waikato-based John Drummond, who is currently travelling to Gisborne every weekend.

On top of the on-stage cast, there will be another 80 to 100 helpers providing backstage and front-of-house support in the lead-up and during the performances.

The first container with wardrobe and props for the show has arrived and been unpacked.

There are well over 200 costumes to fit the cast into, another monumental task being led by Jean McIntosh and her team of helpers.