The hopscotch area on Grey St. Photo / Gisborne Herald

The council, as an organisation, is doing its level best to stifle the widespread criticism of the Grey Street – Streets for People Project by not releasing the report on it until after the new council is elected.

A classic case of keeping everyone in the dark – and worse that it’s in an election year. Simply not the open, transparent governance that we expect.

It’s timely, too, that we should reflect on all the well-publicised criticisms of the project. Brevity prevents me from going into repetitive mode. However, I add two.

Gisborne residents were told one of the big pluses of the project was that it was all about safety for cyclists using Grey Street and going to the skatepark. Yeah, right – spot the cycle stands in or around the park. Where is the incentive for such two-wheel travel?

The other relates to cyclists coming along Grey Street from the beach end.