No fancy lanes there and a nerve-racking right-hand wheel across two lanes of traffic if the rider is heading to the skatepark.
Finally, lest the council tries to crayfish its way out of responsibility for this mess by saying it wasn’t a council project and it was all on NZTA, then let us note:
The council’s press release of April 11, 2024 spells out the “council is in partnership with Tairāwhiti Adventure Trust (TAT), which is delivering the project, supported financially by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi [NZTA] through their Streets for People programme”, while 10% of the cost was funded by the council.
The council, on November 6, 2024, resolved to make a change to the then up-and-running project by approving the installation of a “T” intersection at the junction of Grey and Kahutia Streets to address safety issues.
Gordon Webb
Gisborne