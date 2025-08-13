Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Letters: Footrot Flats, rates increases

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

A return to financial discipline has to be led by the mayor and councillors, writes John Kape. Photo / Gisborne Herald

A return to financial discipline has to be led by the mayor and councillors, writes John Kape. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Letters to the Editor

Footrot Flats

I understand that Footrot Flats won’t appear again in the Gisborne Herald unless there is enough demand.

I would like to call for its return. It’s a good reminder of the legacy of Murray Ball in Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and quite amusing.

Barbara Barwick

Gisborne

Stop the rate rises

Council

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save