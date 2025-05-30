Letters: Argentinian pampas spread uncontrolled, Musical Theatre Gold review

I believe pampas and other noxious weeds on roads should be controlled by the local roading authority.

It is noted that on state highways, the area around roadside marker poles is regularly sprayed for many kilometres, while other noxious weeds are ignored.

Local examples of the spread of Argentinian pampas are at the roadside south of the Hamanatua bridge at Wainui, the Tiniroto road, Wairoa and many other roadside areas.

I believe Argentinian pampas has become the national flower of Gisborne, and that it should be declared a noxious weed.

Alastair Bull (Sandy)

Gisborne

Glitz, glamour and nostalgia at Musical Theatre Gold

If you would like a night of glitz, glamour and nostalgia, get down to the MTG clubrooms to see Peter Derby’s celebration of songs from past shows performed by Gisborne Theatre Arts/Musical Theatre Gisborne over the last 46 years.

He has put on a fast-paced show that flows effortlessly from one act to the next, and his attention to detail is clearly reflected in the props, costumes and the set itself.

I loved the gold microphones! On entering, you are met by a wall of memorabilia exhibiting recognisable props and photographs from these shows.

All are welcome to browse through and perhaps find a great photo of themselves looking unrecognisably young.

It is hard to pick out individuals, although I could wax lyrical about a few, but it is a strong cast all working together to give a great outcome.

Both the West Side Story and Chess brackets were a particular joy to hear again.

There are stalwarts who have graced the Gisborne stage over the years, as well as younger, newer performers, which is good to see.

However, one individual who does need singling out is Sean Scanlen, the pianist.

His accompaniment of the singers was outstanding. The next MTG show is Les Misérables, and we were given a medley of songs as a taster of what is to come.

If these were anything to go by, we have a show to look forward to.

All in all, a great night, songs I had forgotten and was thrilled to be acquainted with again. It is definitely a winter warmer. Don’t miss it.

Gill Fraser

Gisborne

