Letters: A tale of two bridges, rates hikes

The old Panmure footbridge was closed in July 2023 and the new Te Kopua o Hiku bridge has just been officially opened, two years to the date.

It is 65m long by 3m wide, designed with iwi input and has a light show responding to the changing weather.

To say the old and new bridges were and are well-used and appreciated is an understatement.

In Gisborne, the 24m waka bridge was one of the ideas given the light of day via the Tuia 2000 event and is still waiting to be declared open.

The Auckland structure, at almost three times the size of the Gisborne one, was lifted into place in December.

Cost – $6 million, with decorative lighting and associated landscaping.

The Gisborne structure, so some say, needs finishing touches five-plus years later.

Cost – $3.83m.

The waka bridge goes nowhere, and from my observation, it is little used or visited.

So ask yourselves this: who is delivering value for money? Who is delivering something of use? Something that everyone wanted?

Think about this and other council-related issues when you get around to deciding who to vote for, or perhaps – perish the thought – whether voting makes any difference.

Roger Handford

Gisborne

Rates hikes

Across New Zealand, councils are contributing significantly to inflation through unsustainable rates increases.

Statistics New Zealand reports that local authority rates accounted for 13% of total national inflation of 2.7% in the 12 months to the June 2025 quarter – a figure I believe should alarm every household.

While national inflation sat at 2.7% in the year to June 2025, rates increased by 12.2%. Over three years, the cumulative rate rises total 34.5%, more than double overall inflation.

This represents a massive financial strain on ratepayers who are already dealing with high living costs.

Councils, unlike businesses or households, face no real constraints. They simply raise rates to cover expanding budgets, often including bloated administration, consultants and projects that go far beyond essential services. Hastings, for instance, imposed a 37% rates hike over just two years.

I believe there are solutions. Rate increases should be capped at the rate of inflation unless higher increases are approved through binding referendums. Full transparency of council spending must also be required.

Local government should not operate as if households have endless capacity to pay. Until councils are held to account, families will continue to carry the consequences of decisions they had no meaningful say in.

Kerry Watson

Wellsford

The Gisborne Herald welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 350 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers are given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@gisborneherald.co.nz