The Puhi Kai Iti Cook landing site. Photo / File- Liam Clayton

Letters to the Editor

I cannot believe the Carillon/National War Memorial in Wellington is getting national historic landmark status while no such status is accorded to the Cook landing site in Gisborne.

The landing site at Gisborne is where Māori and the rest of the world had their first face-to-face meetings and where the first steps of the bumpy path to modern New Zealand were taken.

The 1769 event used to be recognised by both Māori and tauiwi for its historical significance - the fatal consequences acknowledged and hopes expressed by all for a better future.

This has changed in recent times - since the showpiece of Tuia 2000, the date has been shunned, and in the past couple of years, it appears nothing has been done to note the significance of that past event.

Replacement models of HMS Endeavour - once a tourist photo op in Gisborne’s main street - have for over six years been shut away, while the local council avoids questions over their re-erection.