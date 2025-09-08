Advertisement
Letter: Re national historic landmark status v Cook landing site in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The Puhi Kai Iti Cook landing site. Photo / File- Liam Clayton

Letters to the Editor

I cannot believe the Carillon/National War Memorial in Wellington is getting national historic landmark status while no such status is accorded to the Cook landing site in Gisborne.

The landing site at Gisborne is where Māori and the rest of the world had their first face-to-face

