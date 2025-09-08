The Cook landing site - once an open papa (mudstone) shelf stretching into the bay - is now swallowed by harbour developments.
The obelisk marking the landing site (funded by all New Zealand in the early 1900s) has now been surrounded by additions telling the Māori story, their earlier history and the people killed in the 1769 encounters.
Despite this being a national monument, it has not been given national historic landmark status - unlike the Waitangi Treaty grounds (the first) and now the Carillon.
I would like to know - why not? Why does it seem this piece of history is being deliberately pushed out of sight? Why does any mention of Cook now attract a hostile response in some quarters?
Due national recognition of the 1769 events - and a proper attempt to put the demons of the past properly to rest - would seem overdue.
Roger Handford
Gisborne