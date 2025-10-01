Letter: New council old projects

The Tolaga Bay Wharf, pictured in 2023, was closed at the end of January that year after Cyclone Hale, before Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Well done to the number of people putting their names forward to stand for council, thank you. It behoves the community to use our democratic right to vote and send in the papers by the deadline.

Once elected, councillors will need to get up to speed smartly and read the material provided to them.

I am highlighting two outstanding projects sorely in need of attention.

The Tolaga Bay wharf, an icon in this region, is used in all sorts of tourism promotion for the region, but is sorely neglected in the GDC scheme of things. Currently partially barricaded and essentially closed to the public.

This is very sad. The wharf provides no end of pleasure to the community of Uawa as a fishing and recreation space. It is also a fascinating piece of local history for visitors.