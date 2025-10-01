Letter: New council old projects

I find it very poor that Gisborne District Council fail to answer even polite emails questioning the timeframe for decisions on the future of the wharf?
Clearly, it needs an assessment and then a plan for the restoration. No one can get on with fundraising till the first steps are taken, and as a piece of GDC infrastructure council needs to give it some attention rather than just ignoring queries.
The second is the absolute waste of money the ‘Streets for People’ Grey St redevelopment is. Blatantly looking us all in the face, and none more so than the businesses in Grey St. Seldom a soul is seen using the marked-up lanes that intrude into the former roadway.
Council did allow an ‘outside entity’ to do this redevelopment with initially New Zealand Transport Authority funding, perhaps a mistake?
Many months ago, a survey was done, and council are sitting on the outcome?
Most users would like to see the street returned to its former state, unless some brilliant reason is provided to do otherwise?
Will there be many more projects just like this?
Please, new council, show some respect for the public of Tairāwhiti and let us know what is to happen next. The wheels of local government grind so slowly.
Pat Seymour
Whāngārā, Gisborne