Letter: Gisborne and democracy

However, Māori enrolments fall off with age, but increase with age in the General section. (see graphic)

The Māori roll has increased in the age groups up to the mid-40s: the latest data shows more than 11,800 on the Māori roll, or a thousand more than in 2022.

Conversely, the General roll has decreased by more than 600 - 22,400 in the last available total.

The numbers show thousands of residents are not enrolling and of those that do, many do not actually vote.

In 2022, about 3650 on the Māori roll voted - a turnout of less than 34% against the General voter turnout of almost 48%.

The five Māori wards were decided by an average of 642 votes, while the General wards were decided by an average of 1314 votes - almost twice as many.

It would appear it is easier to win a Māori ward, and that far fewer people are deciding those seats compared to the General council seats.

Further, in the last election the entire council was elected by less than half of the electorate.

If residents want a truly representative council, they should not allow a minority to control things.

It may well be time to call for compulsory voting, and to require a minimum majority percentage of the vote before anyone occupies a council seat.

Roger Handford

Gisborne

