Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Lifestyle

Gisborne’s Ice Block electronic music winter rave returns to Smash Palace with top DJs and climate theme

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

BrazilBeat Sound System, pictured at Smash Palace in Gisborne, will headline the upcoming Ice Block rave next month.

BrazilBeat Sound System, pictured at Smash Palace in Gisborne, will headline the upcoming Ice Block rave next month.

The local artist lineup at an upcoming electronic music rave will bring the heat during the depths of winter at Gisborne’s Smash Palace.

Ice Block will feature two stages of music (one indoor, one outdoor) and visual projections with an overarching theme of climate change and its effects on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle