BrazilBeat Sound System, pictured at Smash Palace in Gisborne, will headline the upcoming Ice Block rave next month.

The local artist lineup at an upcoming electronic music rave will bring the heat during the depths of winter at Gisborne’s Smash Palace.

Ice Block will feature two stages of music (one indoor, one outdoor) and visual projections with an overarching theme of climate change and its effects on the Earth’s ice regions.

The R18 event takes place at 8pm on Saturday, July 12.

Headliners BrazilBeat Sound System bring an eclectic mix of styles to their sets, including jungle, drum and bass, reggaeton and Brazilian baile-funk, and elevate the live performance element with Nego Beto on live percussion.

Jamil Sabda, at 21, is an up-and-coming force to be reckoned with in the music scene.