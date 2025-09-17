Scott McSloy is the production manager of Musical Theatre Gisborne's upcoming show Les Miserables.

Les Misérables production manager Scott McCloy said things are going “spectacularly well” as cast and crew head into their third month of rehearsals for the upcoming Musical Theatre Gisborne show.

McCloy has worked on shows including Mamma Mia, The Addams Family and Jersey Boys. He is passionate about theatre and works voluntarily while juggling a demanding day job with a local communications company.

With its large cast of 48 people and a massive set, he said Les Mis was one of the most ambitious productions he had worked on.

He is tasked with bringing everything together from co-ordinating rehearsals, liaising with the cast, to overseeing lighting, sound and design.

“I work closely with the creative team- the director (John Drummond), vocal director (Elizabeth Raines) and the choreographer (Nadine Proctor) as well as all of the heads of departments from wardrobe to backstage,” he said.