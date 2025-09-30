The Gisborne Civic Brass Band, pictured at the 24-hour Bandathon earlier this year, held a midday concert in the Botanical Gardens over the weekend.

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

The Gisborne Civic Brass Band, pictured at the 24-hour Bandathon earlier this year, held a midday concert in the Botanical Gardens over the weekend.

To celebrate the commencement of daylight saving on Sunday, the Gisborne Civic Brass Band held a midday concert in the Botanical Gardens.

It was a perfect, sunny, spring day with a gentle zephyr wafting through the gracious trees, dressed in their lush new green leaves and flowers.

The band played a varied selection of music well. The very supportive crowd enjoyed every note, which was acknowledged with loud acclamation.

An added bonus and delight for the many families present was the Lions’ train rides around the Gardens.

It was a super way in which to spend an hour or so and to see so many people enjoying life and having fun.