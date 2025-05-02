In the role of Deloris, Kim Mitchell owns the stage. Her sassy attitude, powerhouse voice and glowing presence are the heart of the show.

Her bold yet vulnerable characterisation raises the energy of the nuns and uplifts the audience in all her scenes, especially when inspiring the choir in the songs Take Me to Heaven and Raise Your Voice.

Playing cool to Deloris’ hot, Angela Stuart as Mother Superior is reserved and protective of her nuns. Her graceful singing voice gives dignity to the role, even as her not-so-subtle quips show us the sense of humour beneath her habit.

It’s harder to intentionally sing off-tune than on, but under talented musical director Tahi Paenga, the choir of nuns manage both as they discover their strengths and bond under Deloris’ infectious warmth.

The group as a whole works well because each performer has a clear idea of their personality, making them relatable and human.

Danielle Siata and Heidi Rice, as enthusiastic and ditzy nuns, are comic standouts early on.

As Sister Mary Lazarus, Sonny Pahuru “gets down” in style as the nuns’ voices grow under Deloris’ tutelage.

Emma Ruelens, as shy postulant Sister Mary Robert, comes into her own singing about The Life I Never Led.

Jaeda Mapu’s choreography for solo and group numbers is strong throughout. From nuns breaking loose to gangster grooves, the dance style fits well to the music and even incorporates special cast talents.

On the male side of the cast, Carlos Latu brings sweet awkwardness and pure voice to Eddie, the cop with a crush on Deloris. His growth in confidence with each role over the past few years is a joy to behold.

As tough guy Curtis, Kevin Haggard is a strong, imposing presence. He sings When I Find My Baby with a kindness that kills.

He and his henchmen - Jake Latu, Walter Walsh and Ray Te Nahu - pair slick moves with comic timing when onstage, and Lawrence Mulligan twitches with fear in several cameos.

Playing the unruffled Monsignor O’Hara, Treva Rice slips into character with ease and subtle charm.

Under James Packman’s smooth direction, the whole production is upbeat, with good energy, great costumes and catchy tunes.

Fans of the 1992 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg will love the stage version, but keep in mind that the songs are different from the film.

Sister Act opens tonight and runs until May 10.

Book ahead and get thee to the nunnery at Lawson Field Theatre.