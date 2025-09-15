The first half of the concert in Gisborne was backed by three short films, which provided intriguing visuals.
This included the pieces Black Moon, Metroplex and Arcs & Sparks. I found Metroplex’s visuals the most engaging, with its depictions of a city created from found materials.
Arcs & Sparks had funny moments while accompanied by bizarre films which appeared to be from the 1950s, “teaching elementary principles of physics and life-support”, according to the show’s programme notes.
The second half of the concert was for a more niche audience, those who enjoy avant-garde percussion music and soundscapes.
Most of the band joined in at various times, singing Dadson’s 1989 piece Songs for Unsung Heroes, as reprised and transcribed by Currey.
Gisborne’s show was part of the Chamber Music of New Zealand series, with a national tour also passing through Auckland, New Plymouth, Wellington, Nelson, Dunedin and Christchurch.