From Scratch percussion group's concert at the War Memorial Theatre brought a varied programme to Gisborne. Photo / Kim Parkinson

Review

Innovative soundscapes and unique visuals captivated me during the first half of percussion group From Scratch’s Gisborne War Memorial Theatre on Saturday, with a second half of the show that would have been enjoyed by niche percussion and sound lovers.

Founded in 1974 by Phil Dadson, who had a background of improvising ragtime and jazz on piano, the band has had a varied cast of characters pass through, including former key member, Kiwi rock musician Don McGlashan.

Some of the other current members of the band, Adrian Croucher, Shane Currey, Darryn Harkness and Chris O’Connor, have been in the band for around 30 years and have backgrounds that include orchestral work, jazz and theatre.

With original instruments created from “found” materials such as PVC pipes, From Scratch performs a multimedia programme combining film and music.