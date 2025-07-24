We have also formed a Memorandum of Understanding with the GDC to promote and prioritise economic development.
As a result, the council has appointed a Key Account Manager to liaise with groups such as the Gisborne Chamber of Commerce, iwi and other stakeholders.
A survey conducted among members in June 2025 has put forward the following skills they would like to see from prospective councillors:
- Business sense
- Policy and regulatory understanding
- Be invested in the prosperous future of the district
- Understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi (The Treaty of Waitangi)
- Obligations as Treaty partners
- Local knowledge
- Critical thinking skills
- A team player
- Governance experience and qualifications
We plan to continue this positive momentum by holding an election debate in September at the Midway Surf Lifesaving Club with candidates who are standing for council.
This promises to be a constructive and informative event to help people decide who to vote for. Look out for further information and communications about the election debate from the Gisborne Chamber of Commerce in the future.
There are encouraging signs of growth in Gisborne/Tairāwhiti, such as the recent record-setting Angus bull sales.
We also see a potential benefit for local businesses from the Government’s $6.6 billion tax/depreciation incentive for businesses, allowing businesses to deduct 20% of a new productive asset’s value from their tax return. This could lead to increased spending on work items such as a new vehicle.
The region needs to keep that momentum going with a strong, business-focused council for Gisborne/Tairāwhiti in 2025-27 and beyond, that can champion infrastructure and economic growth with an improved consent system that welcomes both new and existing business owners with open arms.
We are here to help, so please get in touch using the email address below if you are in business and considering standing for council. We’d love to hear from you.
The Gisborne Chamber of Commerce is here to support and advocate on behalf of businesses in the Tairāwhiti region, ranging from sole traders to large corporates.
For more information or to become a financial member, please contact chamber@gisborne.org.nz