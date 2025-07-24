Ashley Fisher: Stand for council and deliver for the business community of Gisborne/Tairāwhiti

Gisborne Chamber of Commerce president Ashley Fisher. Photo / Gisborne Chamber of Commerce

Ashley Fisher is the president of the Gisborne Chamber of Commerce.

Are you passionate about the future of business in Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and have time to serve your community?

Nominations for Gisborne District Council (GDC) councillors and the position of mayor opened on July 4 and the Gisborne Chamber of Commerce is encouraging candidates from the business community to stand for the role of councillor.

We would like to see a council with commercially minded people who have run their own business, or hold a leadership role in business, and who can be a strong voice in the council chambers for the Gisborne/Tairāwhiti business community.

A survey conducted with Gisborne Chamber of Commerce members in May 2024 indicated many members felt the GDC was less inclined to support business growth and was not always listening to the business community’s calls for better roading infrastructure, a streamlined consents system and improved communication with ratepayers.

Since this survey, we have forged a working relationship with the GDC. We held two highly successful consenting workshops in February 2025 for members and continue to engage with the GDC on current issues such as transport and water management.