Ashley Fisher: Stand for council and deliver for the business community of Gisborne/Tairāwhiti

By Ashley Fisher
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne Chamber of Commerce president Ashley Fisher. Photo / Gisborne Chamber of Commerce

Ashley Fisher is the president of the Gisborne Chamber of Commerce.

Are you passionate about the future of business in Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and have time to serve your community?

Nominations for Gisborne District Council (GDC) councillors and the position of mayor opened on July 4 and the Gisborne Chamber of Commerce is encouraging candidates from the business community to stand for the

