Twenty fabulous gardens were on show at the Whangārei Garden Discovery over the past three days.

Heavy rain at times on Saturday put a bit of a dampener on the event, which ran from Friday to yesterday, but there was still plenty of enthusiasm from those who attended.

Most of the gardens participating this year are new to Garden Discovery, making it an exciting and fresh tour for regulars.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to get some tips and take some pics.

Joanne Mason, Kim Trigg and Wendy James admire the pond at Totara Cottage, Parua Bay

Bev Shepherd and Rosemary Meyer admire a rose at Whare Nikau, Kamo

Tim and Aui Domerell cover up at Whare Nikau, Kamo

Roger and Ruth Tuck in their beautiful Pepi Rd property.

Jan Pepi gets ready for the onslaught of garden admirers arrive to view her Parua Bay property for the Whangārei Garden Discovery.