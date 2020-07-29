A Napier city councillor's anti-gambling bid to shut down Maraenui's only bar and pokie machines because there's not enough drinking has been put on hold pending a possible sale.

But the Golden Chance, based on a TAB dating back more than 40 years, can now run its 18 pokies just four hours a day and five days a week – midday-4pm Tuesday-Saturday - as agreed by parties when a Napier District Licensing Committee hearing was adjourned on Wednesday.

The hearing was sparked by objections to the renewal of the shopping-centre site's on-licence, led by Maxine Boag, contending the premises are run primarily as a gaming venue and not as a tavern.

She says she represents "the community", which is part of her Nelson Park Ward constituency on the council. Other objections came from fellow ward councillor Api Tapine, Gambling Recovery Services general manager Vicki Berkahn, and gambler turned abstainer and community worker Minnie Ratima.

The renewal is also opposed by Napier City Council licensing inspector Darryn Waugh, the District Health Board and Police, who while not citing any incidents of concern also believe it does not meet the definition of a tavern.

Maxine Boag claims the Golden Chance tavern is run primarily as a gaming venue and not as a tavern. Photo / Supplied

Boag, Berkahn and the DHB expressed concerns for the impact of gambling on an "impoverished" community, which Matthew Bennett, representing Ratima, said was the most impoverished in Hawke's Bay.

The bar is currently operated by Freespins Ltd and run by Napier woman Mere Nepia, who through counsel John Young, of Auckland, applied for a final adjournment, which was granted by the committee of independent commissioner Stuart Hylton, of Whanganui, former long-term councillor and deputy mayor Faye White and retired police inspect Ross Pinkham.

The applicant confirmed she had been trying to sell the business since at least last December, and it is now under offer to SAS Ahuriri Ltd, a Napier company involving bars and gaming sites operator Chris Sullivan and which has separately applied for a new licence for the premises.

Advertisement

As part of the hearing process Freespins was asked to produce certified accounts, as a means of separating bar taking from gambling revenue.

In a report to the committee, licensing inspector Waugh relates seven site visits, with numbers of people on the premises and saying the "great majority" were either in the gaming room or watching racing on Tv, while only a minimal number were drinking or otherwise in the bar area.

No date has been set for a resumption of the hearing.