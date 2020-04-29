On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Today marks one year since NZME stepped boldly into a new era, becoming the first major New Zealand media business to unveil digital subscriptions, showcasing New Zealand's best journalism and commentary. To celebrate the milestone we look back at some of the best premium content published in the Rotorua Daily Post to date.
The Reddings family of seven, including two severely disabled children and a third who has a serious medical condition, lived in a tent in Edgecumbe for eight months, unable to find a home in New Zealand's dire housing shortage. They had jobs and money and could afford a roof over their heads, they just couldn't find one.
Since the publicity, a Rotorua woman offered her Ōwhata home for the family, where they have been happily living since July.
Inside the Mob: How one gang chapter is trying to rid itself of meth
White Island eruption: Heroic Volcanic Air pilot Tim Barrow speaks out
After White Island erupted in December, it was thanks to the actions of heroic Rotorua pilot Tim Barrow from Volcanic Air and six other private helicopter company staff members, that 10 people survived the horrific tragedy.
Fordlands: The two sides of Rotorua's most infamous suburb
Between Westbrook and Mangakākahi, lying west of the Utuhina Stream, and straddling Ford Rd, Fordlands is Rotorua's suburb of two halves. It has a reputation that stretches far beyond the city's borders; an image formed more than anything else by a famous movie and stories about criminal antics. But is that the whole story?
It's the deprived state house-dominated suburb that inspired the book and the movie Once Were Warriors - Black Power territory. But then there's the other Fordlands - a place full of good families who have lived there for years and wouldn't dream of living anywhere else.
All Blacks Special Feature: Bay rugby's men in black and how a former All Black rates 2019 squad
In September 2019, during the lead up to the Rugby World Cup,