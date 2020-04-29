Today marks one year since NZME stepped boldly into a new era, becoming the first major New Zealand media business to unveil digital subscriptions, showcasing New Zealand's best journalism and commentary. To celebrate the milestone we look back at some of the best premium content published in the Rotorua Daily Post to date.

Trying to stay dry in their tent home are (from left) Dominic, 12, Margaret, 45, Lettisha, 14, Gail, 65 and Shyanne, 6. Photo / Stephen Parker

Family of seven living in a tent with two severely disabled children pleads for help

In June 2019,

The Reddings family of seven, including two severely disabled children and a third who has a serious medical condition, lived in a tent in Edgecumbe for eight months, unable to find a home in New Zealand's dire housing shortage. They had jobs and money and could afford a roof over their heads, they just couldn't find one.

Since the publicity, a Rotorua woman offered her Ōwhata home for the family, where they have been happily living since July.

Mongrel Mob member Sonny-Joe Hunuhunu. Photo / File

Inside the Mob: How one gang chapter is trying to rid itself of meth

Some members admit they helped start the havoc while others are now seeing the devastating consequences.

In November, we were given rare access to a high-stakes gathering where senior gang members issued a challenge: how can they rid the gang of P and save the next generation?

The story covered the gang's dilemma from every angle, providing a unique insight to a drug issue that torments all parts of society.

Chief pilot for Volcanic Air Tim Barrow. Photo / File

White Island eruption: Heroic Volcanic Air pilot Tim Barrow speaks out

After White Island erupted in December, it was thanks to the actions of heroic Rotorua pilot Tim Barrow from Volcanic Air and six other private helicopter company staff members, that 10 people survived the horrific tragedy.

We provided an exclusive insight into Barrow's actions and thoughts that day, during which he stated he would ignore the rules again in a heartbeat and land on a freshly erupted White Island if it meant saving lives.

He said he simply did what needed to be done, he knew the island well and assessed that, while there was a risk, it was one worth taking.

One year on from the two-car crash Hollie Snell has set her sights on a double major degree in order to help others. Photo / File

Hollie Snell on near-death in a car crash and her amazing recovery

Early on Sunday, November 18, Hollie was in a fatal two-car crash. She suffered serious head injuries and her family was told she would not survive.

Respecting Hollie's wishes, the family spent the first week preparing to donate her organs but, at the last moment, doctors noticed an increase in her brain activity.

Hollie was fighting to stay alive. And stay alive she did. Labelled a Christmas miracle, Hollie was soon learning how to walk and talk but she had a long way to go in recovering. A year later, you wouldn't know 12 months earlier she was - in her own words - "knocking on heaven's door".

There are two sides to Fordlands. Photo / File

Fordlands: The two sides of Rotorua's most infamous suburb

Between Westbrook and Mangakākahi, lying west of the Utuhina Stream, and straddling Ford Rd, Fordlands is Rotorua's suburb of two halves. It has a reputation that stretches far beyond the city's borders; an image formed more than anything else by a famous movie and stories about criminal antics. But is that the whole story?

In July last year we looked into it.

It's the deprived state house-dominated suburb that inspired the book and the movie Once Were Warriors - Black Power territory. But then there's the other Fordlands - a place full of good families who have lived there for years and wouldn't dream of living anywhere else.

Bay of Plenty's 23 All Blacks. Photos / New Zealand Rugby Museum

All Blacks Special Feature: Bay rugby's men in black and how a former All Black rates 2019 squad

In September 2019, during the lead up to the Rugby World Cup,

to celebrate the 23 men who have worn the black jersey while affiliated with the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union.

The Bay of Plenty has a proud history of producing tough, uncompromising and innovative All Blacks, including Hika Reid - the hooker from Ngongotahā - who shared his thoughts on the current crop.