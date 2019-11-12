On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Civil Engineer Duncan Ibbott works in Sydney, but he's travelled eight hours north to Grafton where his family farm "Wave Hill" is under threat from the bushfires ravaging parts of Australia. He spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum about what he found when he got there.
The devastating blaze which decimated Duncan Ibbott's family farm began with an ember.
"On Friday there was ahigh of 30 degree temperatures and heavy winds from the west. It picked up an ember and had thrown it probably four or five ks across the river, on to our westerly paddocks and that's how it all started".
He said repairing fences was the least of his worries
"Today we'll be focusing on keeping the house intact".
This involved clearing leaf litter from gutters and the garden, because the threat was not from fire, but embers said Ibbott.
"[Embers] can fly a couple of ks in front for where the fire actually is ... it'll be us just staying around the house and trying to put out spot fires if and when they occur".
The family were looking at ways to diversify, as the threat of fire and a constant drought had made farming cattle difficult.
"We've actually started experimenting with goats to try and utilise some of our less desirable land and our scrubby country. So they seem to be doing well. They're the only ones that are really embracing the drought".
Caring for and feeling cattle in drought conditions was proving tough, but today's focus was dealing with the fire and helping his neighbours said Ibbott.
"Then we'll have to put things in place to see about the medium to long term".