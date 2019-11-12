Civil Engineer Duncan Ibbott works in Sydney, but he's travelled eight hours north to Grafton where his family farm "Wave Hill" is under threat from the bushfires ravaging parts of Australia. He spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum about what he found when he got there.

The devastating blaze which decimated Duncan Ibbott's family farm began with an ember.

READ MORE
Rural firefighter blames environmentalists in heartbreaking plea
Australia's extreme fires signal grim warning for New Zealand
Three people confirmed dead as bushfires tear through homes in NSW and Queensland

"On Friday there was a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.