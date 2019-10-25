She used to be a party girl but after a complete 360, Tauranga bodybuilder Maria Evans has found success under the bright lights.

The 33-year-old will compete in the Pro Night of Champions competition at this weekend's Fitness Show Melbourne event. Born in the Philippines, Evans' parents moved to Tauranga when she was 8 and her bodybuilding journey began when she was living in Sydney in 2017.

"Bodybuilding was a bucket list thing for me," Evans said. "I used to be a party girl, but I have made a complete 360. I don't drink and nutrition is a big part

