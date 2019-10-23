"You have to let her go."

Blue lips and barely breathing, Stuart Pedersen's final acts before he died were to help keep his wife alive.

Those who gathered at his funeral service yesterday were told Pedersen's selfless actions were typical of a man who was always helping others.

Pedersen's rich and bright life was highlighted in stories and anecdotes shared by friends and family.

His three sisters shared childhood memories of his need to take things apart; old school friends recalled a gangly and fun-loving teen who rolled a ute at Blueberry Corner near his hometown of Whakatane and business

