It's not often a team concedes 57 points and can still be proud of their performance, but the Taniwha can hold their heads high after their 57-36 loss to Wellington this evening.

In what could be considered one of their best performances in the competition this year, Northland were well in the fight against an in-form Wellington outfit at home.

Read more: Northland Kauri earn second ever FPC win

While handling errors and shoddy defence marred their play, Northland were much more consistent and threatening against the Lions. The Wellington side looked off the boil for most of the game

