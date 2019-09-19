Tauranga has long been dubbed New Zealand's most car-reliant city but the man in charge of managing the city's traffic says changing people's travelling behaviours will be worth the effort. Reporter Kiri Gillespie finds out how the council's transport boss Martin Parkes plans to do this in the lead-up to World Car Free Day this weekend, and how, for some, going car-less has already become a favoured option.

Changing the travelling behaviour of New Zealand's most car-dependent city is a challenge loaded with obstacles but it is not impossible, says the council's transport boss.

Tauranga City Council transport manager Martin Parkes said about 90 per cent of city journeys to work were made in private motor vehicles, which was a "very high figure" compared to other New Zealand cities.

"That leaves us with issues such as congestion, safety, and the impact on the environment," he said.

Tauranga City Council transportation manager Martin Parkes says even a 10 per cent change in people's travelling behaviour could make a significant impact. Photo / File

But reducing the number of commuters was do-able. Already at the council, more than 50 per cent of council staff were travelling to work via alternative modes of transport.

On Sunday, the council is helping to host World Car Free Day celebrations where alternative modes of transport would be showcased. The day is hoped to encourage people to consider different ways of commuting in a bid to help free up the city's clogged roads, and help the environment. The 1st Ave celebrations will be the first time Tauranga has held a major World Car Free Day event.

"We don't expect people to make that change every day but something different, even for two to three days a week, that would improve the way our network operates," Parkes said.

"Currently, there's congestion and [for now] it's not going to get any better unless we try to change some people's travel behaviours."

A 10 per cent reduction in traffic movement in this city would have a significant impact on how the network performed, he said.

In 2017, about 9 per cent of Tauranga City Council staff biked to work. Now, it's 21 per cent, "which is a significant number compared to the 1 to 2 per cent of most workplaces", Parkes said.

This was partly down to an e-bike incentive in which the council helped staff buy bikes through a purchase deal.

Law clerk Kate Reidy, left, and Sharline Fitzgerald from Holland Beckett Law are exploring alternative ways of getting to work. Photo / George Novak

Holland Beckett Law is among Tauranga workplaces also working to reduce transport by car. The law firm is offering free bus passes to staff over a two-month period.

Graduate lawyer Kate Reidy was one of the first to sign up and has already taken staff out on lunch outings to the CBD via the Transit Bus App.

Reidy, who does not own a car and usually cycles or buses from Mount Maunganui to the Cameron Rd office, said free bus commutes were a no-brainer.

"It's about 35 minutes to bus in, or bike in or drive in. Either way, it's going to take a bit of time.

"If you are going for ultimate comfort, then a car is going to be the one to go with but if the alternative is something free and convenient, definitely more people would be keen, I think."

About 20 people have already used the free bus passes.

"That's 20 fewer cars on the roads and trying to find car spaces," Reidy said.

Practice manager Sharline Fitzgerald said she believed the incentive, named SeptemBUS, would have a positive impact on staff and the environment.

"Our ambition is that by leading the way we can encourage other businesses to also consider how they might support their workforce to reduce traffic on our roads."

In data used by the council, the number of people travelling to work in a private motor vehicle was 89.9 per cent. This compared to 83.6 per cent in Auckland, 85.7 per cent in Hamilton, 83.4 per cent in Christchurch, 81.4 per cent in Dunedin, and 51.8 per cent in Wellington.



World Car Free Day

Activities are being held at 1st Ave from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, to tie in with World Car Free Day around the globe. The free community event will offer a pop-up ice-skating rink, giant games, a treasure hunt, urban chill-out zone and more. Bayhopper buses will be operating throughout Tauranga for free for the whole day.