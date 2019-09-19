On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Tauranga has long been dubbed New Zealand's most car-reliant city but the man in charge of managing the city's traffic says changing people's travelling behaviours will be worth the effort. Reporter Kiri Gillespie finds out how the council's transport boss Martin Parkes plans to do this in the lead-up to World Car Free Day this weekend, and how, for some, going car-less has already become a favoured option.
Changing the travelling behaviour of New Zealand's most car-dependent city is a challenge loaded with obstacles but it is not impossible, says the council's transport boss.
Tauranga City Council transport manager MartinParkes said about 90 per cent of city journeys to work were made in private motor vehicles, which was a "very high figure" compared to other New Zealand cities.
"That leaves us with issues such as congestion, safety, and the impact on the environment," he said.
But reducing the number of commuters was do-able. Already at the council, more than 50 per cent of council staff were travelling to work via alternative modes of transport.
On Sunday, the council is helping to host World Car Free Day celebrations where alternative modes of transport would be showcased. The day is hoped to encourage people to consider different ways of commuting in a bid to help free up the city's clogged roads, and help the environment. The 1st Ave celebrations will be the first time Tauranga has held a major World Car Free Day event.
Practice manager Sharline Fitzgerald said she believed the incentive, named SeptemBUS, would have a positive impact on staff and the environment.
"Our ambition is that by leading the way we can encourage other businesses to also consider how they might support their workforce to reduce traffic on our roads."
In data used by the council, the number of people travelling to work in a private motor vehicle was 89.9 per cent. This compared to 83.6 per cent in Auckland, 85.7 per cent in Hamilton, 83.4 per cent in Christchurch, 81.4 per cent in Dunedin, and 51.8 per cent in Wellington.
World Car Free Day Activities are being held at 1st Ave from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, to tie in with World Car Free Day around the globe. The free community event will offer a pop-up ice-skating rink, giant games, a treasure hunt, urban chill-out zone and more. Bayhopper buses will be operating throughout Tauranga for free for the whole day.