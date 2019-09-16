A pair of Bay of Plenty speedsters left the competition in their dust at the New Zealand 10km Road Championship.

Tauranga's Aaron Pulford won the race, held in Auckland at the weekend, in a blistering 30m 15s. Rotorua's Michael Voss was right on his tail, finishing second in 30m 34s. Canterbury's Daniel Balchin was third in 31m 2s.

Pulford, who also won the City to Surf Half Marathon 11km race last November , said he had enjoyed a good block of training leading up to the event at the weekend and it was pleasing to see his hard work was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.