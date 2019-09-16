COMMENT:

Walk-outs, political posturing and petty one-ups - it must be campaign season.

The Bay of Plenty is well into the swing of local body elections. Hoardings are dotted throughout the region and candidate evenings are filling the calendars of those seeking a seat at their respective councils.

But have some of our candidates forgotten the true point of their campaigns? Us. The ratepayers and residents who call the beautiful Bay of Plenty "home".

Last week , Rotorua mayoral candidate Reynold Macpherson was noted for leaving a candidate's meeting, seemingly because he didn't agree with a question. When Macpherson was referred to as "walking out" of the meeting he later clarified he did not walk out, he'd simply walked to the back of the room.

Nit-picking aside, if this is how a mayoral candidate reacts because they don't agree with the question, then how on earth will they behave if successful in their bid to become mayor?

Just over the Pyes Pā hills, Tauranga City councillors - most of whom are standing again -spent a tenuous amount of time earlier this month referring to land for a potential hotel in Lego blocks and icecream metaphors. The end result was a decision to make a decision later on - another case of the council deferring a potential result to another date.

It makes me question if they were on their own pay packet, and not the ticket of ratepayers', would they be so ambivalent with how they spent their time?

In the past week some, not all, Western Bay of Plenty mayoral contenders have swallowed up plenty of interview time to try to paint their competition as bullies, naive, or just plain "mean".

The many minutes they used to paint a picture of "poor me" could, in my view, be better spent answering questions about how they are going to deliver on promises, why they think they are the best contender to lead the district or even what skills they may have to offer.

Don't get me wrong, I appreciate political strategy, but isn't it time to grow up a little? Leading by example as an upstanding citizen, despite your critics, is a worthy and admirable strategy.

In my view, behaviour like some of the above examples makes a mockery of the real reason for local body elections - to represent the community in good faith and in good heart. Constantly trying to pull down your competition or righteously refusing to answer the people fails to do this.

C'mon candidates, let's leave the sandbox in the children's playground. We deserve better.