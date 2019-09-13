On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Nine days on from the crash that killed five Chinese nationals near Rotorua sees the Chinese ambassador to New Zealand back to Rotorua to say thank you. Her Excellency Wu Xi arrived in Rotorua today to provide her support for the victims, but also to hold a small ceremony for the volunteers who did their bit. Reporter Caroline Fleming went down to find out more.
The Chinese ambassador made her second visit to the city today to support "emotionally traumatised" victims and families of the fatal bus crash near Rotorua last week.
Her visit also focused heavily on personally thankingthe local community which jumped into action in the wake of the tragedy.
Five people died and two people were seriously hurt when the tourist bus they were in rolled in bad weather on State Highway 5 at Ngātira last Wednesday.