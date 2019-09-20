Since July, plans to remove a popular pedestrian and cyclist underpass from Mount Maunganui's Bayfair intersection has mostly been met with resistance from residents and city leaders. Now, a Tauranga architect has come into the fray, saying the New Zealand Transport Agency never planned on including the underpass at all. Reporter Kiri Gillespie investigates.

An architect who submitted plans to help alleviate future access woes at Mount Maunganui's Bayfair intersection has hit out at the New Zealand Transport Agency, saying it has been "playing with us" the whole time.

Mark Wassung said he believed the transport agency (NZTA) never intended

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

B2B's timeline:

By the numbers: