Since July, plans to remove a popular pedestrian and cyclist underpass from Mount Maunganui's Bayfair intersection has mostly been met with resistance from residents and city leaders. Now, a Tauranga architect has come into the fray, saying the New Zealand Transport Agency never planned on including the underpass at all. Reporter Kiri Gillespie investigates.

An architect who submitted plans to help alleviate future access woes at Mount Maunganui's Bayfair intersection has hit out at the New Zealand Transport Agency, saying it has been "playing with us" the whole time.

Mark Wassung said he believed the transport agency (NZTA) never intended on including the existing Maunganui Rd underpass as part of its Baypark to Bayfair (B2B) project, also known as Baylink.

However, the transport agency said it was - and still is - considering multiple options to address future pedestrian and cycling accessways at the intersection.

Advertisement

The Bayfair underpass is a popular accessway for pedestrians and cyclists. Photo / File

In 2017, Wassung submitted plans of his own for a futuristic overbridge running over the B2B's flyover by the Girven Rd and Matapihi Rd intersection. This was prompted after it was revealed the original B2B plans did not include the existing underpass.

READ MORE: Protest to save Mount Maunganui's Bayfair underpass from demolition

READ MORE: Citizen Underdogs are trying to save Bayfair underpass in Tauranga

Wassung said he felt his plans had a lot of support and were a "very sensible scheme".

"But NZTA, I felt, through emails and workshops, they were always fixated on doing an overbridge at Concord Ave or further north," he said.

National’s spokesperson for Transport and Regional Development Chris Bishop and National MP Todd Muller talk about the underpass.

"At the time, my gut feeling was that I was just being put through the wringer and just felt the underpass decision would become this overbridge and it would be at Concord Ave."

In July this year, the transport agency confirmed the underpass was no longer a viable option because, at $33 million to include it, it would be too expensive.

"I don't think they ever wanted to do the underpass. It was never there. I think they are just playing with us," Wassung said.

A huge crowd of pedestrians and cyclists gather at the Bayfair underpass to protest its removal. Photo / File

"They never planned for any connections for active modes of transport, they never provided for that. I was horrified. I just thought 'my goodness, that's crazy'."

Advertisement

Wassung has twice run for local body elections in Tauranga. He said he was not running again because there was no opportunity for change "and I'm really frustrated about that".

"The problem with this city is there's no opportunity for new progressive ideas. It's always the same old, same old. Tauranga, as a new city, is being destroyed gradually by all of this."

Mark Wassung's overbridge idea for the Bayfair intersection. Image / Supplied

When the Bay of Plenty Times asked for any B2B design plans that showed considerations for pedestrians and cyclists, the transport agency did not provide any.

Acting director of regional relationships Ross I'Anson said the organisation was still developing the final design of a signalised roundabout "and are currently looking at options to include cycle prioritisation through the roundabout".

READ MORE: Overbridge considered as solution to Bayfair underpass woes

READ MORE: Minister instructs NZTA to include community more

"It is important to note that a potential cycle overbridge is a link to support the strategic cycle network for Tauranga and is not seen as a replacement for the underpass," he said.

"It will have a different function to the old underpass, serving a broader purpose to improve pedestrian and cyclist connections across the wider network rather than the shorter, local trips, which would be more likely to use the at-grade signalised crossing through the new Bayfair roundabout."

Mayor Greg Brownless has long been critical of the removal of the Bayfair underpass and says a proposed overbridge, landing at Concord Ave, is ridiculous. Photo / File

I'Anson confirmed the transport agency had been considering the overbridge since 2017, as part of "different options".

However, the potential overbridge was still in a business case stage yet to be developed and agreed to by the transport agency and Tauranga City Council.

No location has been confirmed and "we are still investigating if an overbridge further north on Maunganui Road is viable and aligned with future demand".

Tauranga mayor Greg Brownless said the notion of an overbridge landing in the area of Concord Ave was "ridiculous" and any underpass option seemed to have been forgotten.

"The underpass works now, it will work in the future. They just have to get on and do it. It's what the community wants and it's well used."

Earlier this month, National MP's Chris Bishop and Todd Muller visited the underpass and also expressed their concerns at the removal of such a popular accessway.

B2B's timeline:

September 2, 2019 - Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller and Opposition transport spokesman Chris Bishop visit the underpass site.

August 25, 2019 - About 1000 people armed with placards and signs gathered to protest the removal of the underpass.

July 9, 2019 - NZTA announces a new pedestrian and cycle underpass will not be built as part of the Baypark to Bayfair project due to $33m cost.

November 12, 2018 - NZTA confirms a new separated pedestrian and cycle underpass will be included in the Baypark to Bayfair project.

August 29, 2017 - Architect Mark Wassung presents an overbridge design as an answer to the removal of the underpass.

May 20 - 2017 - An Official Information Act request reveals mounting community pressure prompts the hiring of an expert to consider extending the existing Bayfair underpass, instead of removing it.

December 2016 - NZTA's plans to demolish the underpass as part of construction works for the Baypark to Bayfair project are revealed.

December 2016 - A petition fighting the decision to scrap the underpass attracts hundreds of signatures.

October 2015 - First phase of construction begins.

By the numbers:

- The number of pedestrians, cyclists, mobility and people with prams/pushchairs using the underpass in 2017 doubled since 2011.

- More than 141,000 pedestrians used the underpass in 2017 - 72 per cent more than the 82,000 in 2011.

- The number of cyclists tripled - from 14,000 in 2011 to 44,000 cyclists in 2017.

- The Baypark to Bayfair Link is designed to separate local and state highway traffic, improving safety and access, and walking and cycling connections.

- Key features include the construction of two flyovers and improvements to the SH29A and Truman Lane roundabout, and the Bayfair roundabout.

Source - NZTA