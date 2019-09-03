Nearly 10 years since Te Puke's kiwifruit industry was devastated by the outbreak of PSA, the sector has come together to fund a bold new venture aimed at reclaiming the town's title as kiwifruit capital of the world. The new project also aims to celebrate the now "thriving" kiwifruit industry. Reporter Kiri Gillespie reveals what the new project is, where it will go and why.

Two giant kiwifruit monuments will be built to help cement Te Puke's place as the kiwifruit capital of the world.

Te Puke Economic Development Group managing director Mark Boyle confirmed resource consent had now been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.