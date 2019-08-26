They may be Twisted, but they're good.

So good in fact, that Taupō Intermediate year eight rock band Twisted is one of 16 national finalists in the Rockshop Bandquest competition.

Rockshop Bandquest, founded by Rockquest Promotions, the company behind Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats, is a live music competition for primary and intermediate-age students with the aim of teaching performance skills and the importance of teamwork.

The Waikato region competition was held in Hamilton earlier this month with two Taupō Intermediate bands competing: Year seven student band Tonic and Year eight student band Twisted. Twisted played Broken by lovelytheband and Lonely Boy by The Black Keys.

Twisted walked away with two awards on the night. Their lead vocalist Angus Putt, 13, was named best male vocalist and the band and

