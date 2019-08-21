The wheels are in motion for Uber's arrival in Rotorua, but not everyone will be welcoming the ridesharing giant.

Rotorua is one of six new cities in this country, that the San Francisco-based company will be operating in from October, according to its announcement this morning.

The others are Taupō, Napier-Hastings, New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Nelson.

Uber already operates in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown, and Dunedin, after first launching in New Zealand in May 2014.

Amanda Gilmore, Uber New Zealand's country manager. Photo / Supplied
Amanda Gilmore, Uber New Zealand's country manager, said the launch to new cities was "a bold but well-researched move" but Rotorua taxi

Street view: Are you pleased to see Uber coming to Rotorua?